Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has outrightly called our President Muhammadu Buhari and President Donald Trump the most clueless leaders.
Reacting the the recent events in Nigeria and the United States, the singer too to his twitter page to express his disdain for both presidents who he described as being clueless.
He wrote:
Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 1, 2020
