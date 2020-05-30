Headlines on tabloids don’t do justice to the multimillion-dollar Banana Island mansion Nigerian singer, Davido just bought himself. It took a lot to not be distracted while drafting this read and the only word that can describe the piece of property in the plush area of Lagos is Masterpiece.

David Adeleke, son of a Nigerian billionaire and a deft musician has given us a sneak peek into his new home that has the best luxury life can offer as far as this part of the world is concerned. Taking to his Instagram page, the ‘Fall‘ crooner share videos, and photos of his new home.

Take look at the video and photo gallery below

