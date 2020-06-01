Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi spoke about the “frustration” of losing loved ones to Covid-19 and thinks the impact on soccer will be felt for years.

Football games were also suspended in many parts of the world due to the continuous threat the virus is causing in which mass gathering has also been banned. Lionel Messi and his teammates at Barcelona were all ordered to quarantine themselves for more than two months before football is now getting a clearer picture of returning in Spain.

However, Lionel Messi thinks that it will be hard for players and people to forget quick the hazard coronavirus has caused in football for the past months.

“Most of us are left with doubts about what the world is going to be like after everything that has happened. ”Beyond the confinement and the situation that took us by surprise many people had a really hard time because this situation affected them in some way as it happened with all those who lost their family and friends and could not even see them,” Lionel Messi told El Pais.

