A video filled with emotions as late Ibidunni Ighodalo’s body was brought out by pallbearers at the Ikoyi Cemetary for burial, has surfaced on the internet.

According to the reports, the burial program started on Saturday with the pallbearers bringing in her copse in a silver chrome casket.

Recall that a night of tribute was held in honour of the former beauty queen in Lagos yesterday, where her family members, in-laws, workers, and church members all paid tributes to her at the service.

Late Ibidun’s daughter, Keke, also got a moment to speak about her late mother. She described her mother as a ”Beautiful woman”, ”very strong” and someone who ”felt everyone’s pain

Gospel singer, Tope Alabi also spoke well of the late event planner.

