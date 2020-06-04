Congratulations are in order for BBnaija’s Tacha after she sold out on her new merchandise, a wireless charging power bank two hours after launch.

The reality star took to Twitter to celebrate with her fans after her Titans bought 500 pieces of the power banks. The power bank costs N15k for one piece.

Sharing the good news with her fans, Tacha said titans ‘confidently brag differently’. She also thanked her twitter fans for their love and support towards her brand.

In her words;

“WE FUCKING SOLD OUT!!!!!!!! WE CONFIDENTLY BRAG DIFFERENTLY!!!! 500PCS SOLD OUT!!!!! SOLD OUT!!FUCKING SOLD OUT IN 2HRS!!!!#PowerTacha”

See her post below;

Tacha launched her customised power bank on Wednesday, June 3, with a video of her showing off the product on her social media pages. She went on to encourage people to follow her business page to order for theirs.

HOT NOW