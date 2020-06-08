It’s no news Nigerian celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi have welcomed their first child on the 30th of May 2020. Nigerians couldn’t hold their joy as news of Simi’s delivery broke on Sunday evening.

Expressing how he felt before and after baby Adejare was born, Adekunle Gold revealed that it was a moment he would forever cherish all his life.

“And even though I have sad feelings throughout the day about the crisis outside, when I am with my baby, it’s pure unadulterated joy. I cried so much when Adejare came out. I cried when I first held her. I can’t lie, I still stare at her and shed a few more. Lol” Gold partly stated to his dedicated fans

By all indications, the couple has welcomed their baby weeks before now but they kept it lowkey and shared their happiness at their own time.

Congrats Simi and Adekunle. AG baby has a Baby!

