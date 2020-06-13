According to the reports, BBNaija’s Khafi has lost her brother, Alexander Kareem, 20, as reports say he was gunned down close to his family home in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.

His older sister Khafi Kareem, 29, was in mourning with relatives following the fatal shooting of popular Alexander.

Further reports disclosed that Alexander Kareem was shot dead while walking home from a convenience store in the early hours of Monday morning.

The student screamed out “help me” as he lay dying in the street at 12.40am.

Passers-by tried to give him CPR before paramedics reached the scene – but Alexander was pronounced dead a short time after.

A friend told The Sun: “His family is distraught. Alex wouldn’t talk down to anyone – he was friends with everybody.

“They are all good people. His sister Khafi spreads positivity through her YouTube account. She wakes up and prays for people at 7.30 every morning.

“Alex’s brother is trying to get back from Australia to grieve with the rest of his family, his mum is completely devastated.”

The friend added: “After leaving school Alex was the same goofy guy – he was always happy – and always had a smile on his face.”

Alexander died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen, a post-mortem concluded.

Police are appealing for information about a white Range Rover driven by his killers which was found burned out three miles away in Ealing.

Det Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: “We are determined to bring those responsible for this unnecessary and terrifying violence to justice.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses who may have seen or heard what happened to come forward.

“The white Range Rover seen in the area and later found burned out is also a key part of the investigation.”

The SunUK

