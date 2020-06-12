A troll has gone borderline crazy on social media as she lays heavy curses on reality the star, Nina Ivy.

The aggrieved troll took to Instagram to rain curses on pregnant ex-BBNaija housemate, Nina Ivy.

Reacting to the brawl between Thelma and Tacha at the BBNaiija reunion Day 8, Nina took to Instagram to tell Thelma to call her.

But fans of Tacha felt she shouldn’t have waded into what wasn’t her business and they decided to blast her full force. Recall Nina blasted one who called her man a spiritual husband earlier today

“If you’ve decided to insert yourself, death awaits you in labour, we are ready tonight”, the troll wrote.

Reality TV star, Nina Ivy took to her Twitter account on Sunday May 3, 2020, where she shared a video revealing her belly bump.

She tied the knot with her mysterious lover on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at a traditional wedding ceremony. However, it was alleged that the groom was not present at their wedding.

