It is no longer news that billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, and his wife Regina Daniels are expecting their first child together.

Regina, who tied the knot to her billionaire husband last year, shared maternity photos of herself, rocking a pink dress while cradling her baby bump.

Writing on the gram, the Entertainer wrote; “Motherhood is beautiful ❤️” she wrote.

Recall that few days ago, her husband, billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, who had served in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, revealed they are expecting their first child.

“It is now official. I am excited to announce that my baby is having a baby”. he wrote.

In August 2019 the actress, for the first time, shared official photos with her husband, Ned Nwoko with her over 4.8million followers (at the time), ending months of speculations over her marital status.

