A Nigerian man has recounted how his former lover who is now married to another man called him to reveal that he is the father of her

Popular twitter user identified as Feral Jack advised men on the platform to dedicate funds for ensuring paternity of their kids when they start building a family.

He wrote:

Dear Nigerian Men, please dedicate a sum of money to Paternity tests for your kids, it’s not about trust anymore. If any woman gets angry that you requested for a paternity test, let her be, but don’t back down, it’s your right. Nigeria is truly the World HQ of paternity Fraud

In response to his tweet, a man messaged him anonymously to share his experience with his ex.

See screenshot below: