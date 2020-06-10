Mompha has reacted to the arrest of his former best friend, Ray Hushpuppi. He was arrested yesterday for a high-profile fraud in the United Arab Emirates.

Mompha has now in a post on his social media page, sort of mocked him over his arrest.

In a now-deleted post, Mompha wrote,

Never mock anyone who is facing a trial case cos you dont know Tomorrow. For those who are worried about me am safe and sound No shaking Godnever disappoint his own

It should be recalled that in October of 2019, Mompha was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after he allegedly escaped arrest by Interpol. He was arrested by the EFCC over alleged fraud.

During that time, Hushpuppi had sort of mocked his situation but as it turns out now, the tables have turned.

