Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland has reacted to the cheating allegations making rounds about her boyfriend. The mother of took to her Insta Stories to drop a quote that synchs perfectly with the current situation.

Recall multiple sources claim that Davido impregnated a UK-based model named Larissa London and others in the US during his AGT tour earlier this year.

In reaction to this, Chioma revealed that she now sifts out unnecessary noise as she grows older.

The older I get, the more sensitive to noise I am, I really get an attitude at unnecessary noise Chef Chi said.

HOT NOW