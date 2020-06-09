A Nigerian woman, identified as Ejiwunmi is currently receiving backlash on social media for the way she posted and celebrated her daughter’s 5th birthday two days ago. She took to her Facebook page to share photos of her daughter, Okikiolami, wearing a full glammed-up face, rocking a yellow bikini and also a blue aso-eke.

Her action has not enthused social media users and have subsequently blasted her from all angles.

Facebook users took to her comment section to slam her.

One Tunde Adebayo wrote; “You are a bad example of a good mother. I blamed your husband for allowing this aberations to thrive under his roof.

With this kind of attitudes towards a innocent girl, one needs not to look far to know how worst ur spinsterhood was.

Shame on you Yetty!”

TemmyTope Oluwaseun Akinnitire wrote; “And if u and ur husband don’t have brain and none of ur neighbors or ur parents could advice u not to dress for this child like this”

Adeola Awoshipe Seliat wrote; “You have literally handover your deed to your child from Age 5

We wouldn’t blame u though cos we don’t know if that was what u inherited from your mum too

So u caught ur own daughter too early”

