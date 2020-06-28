There is nothing pleasing than for parents to see their children show off skills they tapped from them.

Well, it looks like Paul Okoye may already have a rap artiste in his family, who could carry on with his legacy.

Nadia Okoye, the 3-year-old daughter of popular singer, Paul Okoye, to have taken some musical gene from her father.

Paul Okoye confirmed this in a post he shared via his instagram page.

In the video, his little girl was spotted rapping with serious passion, while her twin brother, Nathan played the piano for her.

