Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido is a proud father as his first daughter, Imade Adeleke loses her first tooth.

The beautiful and smart toddler who turned 5 a few weeks ago seems to be growing up so fast as she records losing her first tooth in grandeur and pageantry.

Imade took to her Instagram page to share lovely photos of herself receiving cash gifts, flowers and balloons from A tooth fairy whom she believes has taken the broken tooth for safekeeping.

Checkout the lovely note she penned down and photos below:

