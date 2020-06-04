The Nigeria police begin the search for a Nigerian man who went viral yesterday for kissing a little girl passionately in a video.

In a tweet by the Police Complaint Response Unit, Nigerians with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the said man are called upon to provide the details to foster his immediate arrest

“Anyone with useful information (e.g Name, Phone number, Location or Address) of the man in the picture below should kindly reach out to us via DM or call 08057000001. Protection of your Identity is guaranteed, Thank you. #IGPAdamu #NoToChildAbuse #PoliceIsYourFriend“, the unit said

The man identified as Adeyeye Babatunde, a final year student of the Lagos State University was called out and accused of being a pedophile after he was seen sucking his sister’s lips.

He triggered the wrath of so many Nigerians after the video he recorded of himself kissing a little girl who looks no older than 5-year-old on her lips, was shared online.

Although he tendered a public apology in another video he shared today, it’s best he faces a judge who is trained to hear his explanation and decide what’s best for him. Watch video here

