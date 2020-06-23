Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema is set to go on a date with a random female fan he picked on social media

The Beamer crooner announces a challenge to promote his new track 4days ago.

He wrote:

I want to spend a day with a special fan girl in Lagos next week, Link up I wanna spoil you a bit. comment with a picture if you’re single with the hashtag #GingerMe👇🏾❤️

On Tuesday night, he took to his social media platforms to announce the winner of the challenge in person of Nimie, a model and brand influencer

See her photo below:

HOT NOW