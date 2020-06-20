Some residents of an area in Benin City, the Edo State capital, have been captured on camera swimming in dirty water after their vicinity got flooded.

Apparently, there was a heavy downpour of rain in Benin City in the early hours of today, June 20. The heavy downpour left the area terribly flooded.

In a video shared online, several cars could be seen trapped in the flood while people swam in the background.

As the raining season gradually approaches it’s peak, the mass media is filled with flood related stories and contents.

Watch video of residents swimming in dirty water after their vicinity got flooded below;

If you recall, some parts of Lagos State got flooded recently and we posted some heartbreaking pictures and videos from the flooding scenes.

