A Nigerian woman has welcomed a set of triplets after 14years of marriage and waiting for an issue.

The woman identified as Oby Evelyn on Facebook took to the platform to share her big testimony as God repaid her years of dry spell with a set of healthy triplets

Oby Evelyn recounted the challenges she faced before welcoming her babies, said she welcomed a boy and two girls.

The excited new mother wrote;

“I am speechless.l don’t know how to begin this because my mouth is full of praise.the joy is unbeatable.lnfact nothing beats this moment.God has given me triple for my shame n mockery after 14 solid years of marriage.my God of 11th hour has blessed me with a prince n 2 princesses.my testimony is a dream come true.thank you my great God!!!Lastest mama ejima ito”

See photos below

