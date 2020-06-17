Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has decided to milk the attention he’s got in the last 24 hours after videos and photos of him dressing like a man at his father’s birthday party surfaced online

The controversial social media sensation took to his Instagram page on Tuesday morning to drag those who have hurled insults at him for ‘switching genders’. He revealed that while they insult him, his cash flow isn’t drying up.

Bob shared a video of the interior decor of his Lekki apartment and warned ladies who’d love to live up to his standards to stop sleeping with men that give them peanuts.

He wrote:

Dis is how a SIDE CHICK house should look. Most of all dis instagram broke girls fuck for 200k, the high class run girl fuck for 350k. Is that money ? Mtcwwwww let me hook u up on a 3million deal. Since ur insult is not stopping my cash 💵 from ur man I have no problem with ur insult 😂

Watch the video below:

