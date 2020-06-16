Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky switched back to his default setting as he attended the birthday party of his father dressed as a full-grown man.
The self-acclaimed “queen of social media” took to his Instagram page to share a video of the procession leading to his father’s house in honor of his birthday yesterday and many wondered if he would appear as a lady in his father’s house.
Well, your curiosity has not been left unpoked as a video from the party shows that he dressed in a corporate attire with a snapback to match.
Watch video below:
