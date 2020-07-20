Abdulrahman Safau Omowumi, a 20-year-old lady from the capital city of Kwara has been reported raped and macheted to death at Gerewu area of Ilorin metropolis.

The deceased was, until her death a student of Bathelomew College of Health Technology, Shao in Moro local government area of Kwara State.



￼The deceased, until her death was doing her internship at Abebi Hospital Gerewu, and temporarily lived with her uncle at Gerewu due to proximity to her place of attachment.

She left home on Saturday 27th of June around 4 pm and she did not return home till Sunday morning. The family reported to the police.

The police later found her corpse beside a river at Oko-oba in Gerewu village on Sunday morning, with matchet cuts on her head and she was suspected to have been raped.



Her corpse was deposited at the Ilorin General Hospital morgue.

