For each episode of the BBnaija Reunin show, new drama unfolds and more can of worms are opened. Last night, Omashola made his intentions of wanting to rekindle his former love interest in Kim Oprah.
Two nights ago saw the final profession of the Dialo shipwreck and male social media users cashed in on that the whole of yesterday to share their experiences of Nigerian women doing them solid.
Right after Diane saw off Elozonam, Omashola has declared his unwavering love for former beauty queen Kim Oprah and has vowed to do anything in order to get her back on his radar despite her being far away from him at the moment.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
"I want Kim Oprah, She knows that, I'm ready to do anything to have her back" – Omashola shatters the table at BBNaija reunion. . . Follow @mediagist for more 💕 . . . . . #bbnaijareunion #bbnaija #omashola #kimoprah #bbn #bigbronaija #bbnaija2019 #tacha #mercyeke #ebuka #frodd #dontleaveme #dontleavemechallenge
HOT NOW
- I dated Jada Smith and her husband Will Smith approved it – August Alsina reveals
- Prince Ned Nwoko commends the love between his wives, shares lovely photo of them
- The baby i’m seeing everywhere isn’t my baby -Regina Daniels reacts to viral baby photo
Discussion about this post