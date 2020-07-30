Former big brother naija housemate, Tacha has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her colleague and best friend Sir Dee.

Tacha who appeared at the fourth edition of the biggest reality show in Africa alongside Sir Dee took to her official Instagram Page to pen an heartfelt message to celebrate Sir Dee’s new milestone.

The beautiful screen diva who has formed a good friendship with Sir Dee after the show gushed about the love she has for him as she sends him all the joy his new age has to offer.

Sharing Sir Dee’s pictures on her page, Tacha wrote:

“Happy Birthday Dee @sirdee_da sending you SMILES LAUGHTER JOY and HAPPINESS♥️

#DeeCha🔱”

