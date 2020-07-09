The Enugu state police command recently apprehended a married couple for maltreating and drilling a nail into the head of their 10-year-old housemaid, Nneoma Nnadi.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe Ikea, states that the woman, Ifeoma Ozougwu, 24, and her husband, Jude Ozougwu, 40, were arrested following credible information received July 2 alleging that a woman in Akonameze Street, Thinker’s Corner, Enugu, inflicted degrees of injuries on her minor female ward.

However, upon interrogation, the husband and wife denied inflicting injuries on the child, and rather pointed accusing fingers at each other for being responsible for the evil act.

Watch the video below;

