Controversial marriage counselor, Lutterodt in a recent statement claimed that every rape victim enjoys the act when it gets to some point.
Lutterodt, explained that despite the fact that raping is not a good thing, he added that the moment a victim is not willing to do it she starts to enjoy it after the incident beginning.
He made this known during a discussion on Adom Tv which the pundit argued with him that what he claims is not true.
check video below;
