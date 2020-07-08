Controversial marriage counselor, Lutterodt in a recent statement claimed that every rape victim enjoys the act when it gets to some point.

Lutterodt, explained that despite the fact that raping is not a good thing, he added that the moment a victim is not willing to do it she starts to enjoy it after the incident beginning.

He made this known during a discussion on Adom Tv which the pundit argued with him that what he claims is not true.

