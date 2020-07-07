The late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, who died due to failure of vital organs after reportedly contracting the deadly coronavirus is having his legacy on the fence as many believe his questionable moves while he was alive should not garner him sympathy after his death.

The Oyo State Government pounced on the Agodi property allegedly built with public funds by the former governor before he was laid to rest in his Ibadan residence a few days ago.

The mansion is said to be worth millions of naira. It was seized from Ajimobi because the former governor allegedly built this on government land.

It was also the bone of contention between Ajimobi’s wife​ and the Oyo state government recently after Florence Ajimobi in a viral video accused the governor and deputy of playing politics with the family.

It was later revealed by the government that the Ajimobi family insisted on using the seized property for burial of the late governor. The governor said he even went against the law to grant the approval.

HOT NOW