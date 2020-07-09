Hushpuppi’s has been declared ‘absolutely not guilty’ by his legal representative, Gal Pissetzky of Pissetzky & Berliner. In an interview with Forbes, Pissetzky spoke on the fraud allegations against his client.

According to Pissetzky, his client is “an entrepreneur” who made his money legitimately through “real estate” and his work “promoting brands” as an “Instagram personality.”

Gal Pissetzky went further to tell Forbes that his client is “Absolutely not guilty of the charges they are accusing him of,” adding, “Abbas was running a legitimate business and a very legitimate Instagram account and did not take part in any scam or fraud.”

“He’s an entrepreneur. He has real estate involvement, he’s an Instagram personality. He was promoting brands and that’s how he was very legitimately making his money.”

Court documents seen online showed Hushpuppi on Monday retained Gal Pissetzky, a senior partner at Chicago law firm Pissetzky & Berliner, to help disentangle him from multi-million dollar fraud charges levelled against him by American authorities.

