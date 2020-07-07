Top blogger, Linda Ikeji’s younger sister, Laura Ikeji has revealed that she would be coy in helping people henceforth as the number of ungrateful people surges.
The mother of one took to her social media to reveal how scared she gets whenever she wants to help people in need as they never seem to appreciate her kind gestures, instead, they undermine her extended arm of help.
Se wrote:
I see people being given 5k ,10k in the streets of naija and they thank their helpers in tears and serious appreciate, me I give some of my staff, friends and extended family 50k or 100k some of them send thanks as text messages or say thank u but I need extra for bla bla bla
Infact I get really scared to send ppl 20k because I feel like they’ll be cursing me in their minds. When I return to naija I’ll hit the streets, I love their genuine appreciation. Shoutout to ppl reaching out. God bless you guys.
