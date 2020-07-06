A Family of late makeup artist, Deborah Tushima has finally revealed the medical ailment that led to her death while displacing rumours of her being poisoned during her birthday party.

The family member of late Deborah Tushima who allegedly slumped and died on Saturday, July 4, during her birthday celebration, has said that she did not die of poisoning.

Deborah’s death caused an outrage on Social media as netizens mourn and advise one another to be wary of friends and keeping a close circle.

In a screenshot of a chat shared by a family friend, a family member said the young makeup artist simply slumped.

They added that she started passing out recently and the one that happened at her birthday party and ultimately led to her death was the fourth time she fainted.

The family member said: “Later on we discovered that she has a heart problem that makes her faint, and she has been fainting for some time but neither mum nor dad knew about that.”

The family member added that she died in Makurdi, where she was doing her IT, not in Jos as claimed.

