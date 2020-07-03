“Not all that glitter is gold”

“Never judge a book by its cover”

It is easy to be fascinated and lured into crime by seeing the luxurious lifestyle of some very wealthy individuals. These individuals who have the most expensive things quickly get the adoration of many. Only some handful of people pause to deliberate on how these people could possibly be making their money to be spending it so lavishly. Usually, behind the scene of some of these so-called wealthy people is an unethical source of money.

This is the case of popular individuals in this write-up. They have been arrested and charged abroad for fraud committed.

Hushpuppi is just the “latest” but he is not the only Nigerian that has been arrested and charged with fraud abroad.

Starting with Hushpuppi himself, here is a list of the popular Nigerian figures that have been charged and arrested for fraud abroad.



1. Ramon Olorunwa Abass– better known as Hushpuppi, was arrested by Dubai Police on June 10, 2020. The 38-year-old was referred to the Dubai public prosecution and he had arrived in the United States recently to face criminal charges alleging he conspired to launder hundreds of millions of dollars from business email compromise (BEC) frauds and other scams.



2. Lola Margaret (born Lola Margaret Oladipupo) is a Nigerian actress, film producer, and director. She was interrogated in 2017 in the hands of the police in Atlanta, Georgia. This is said to be linked to money laundering. She was reportedly arrested after a huge sum of money was wired into her account and the collection method failed. She has since been released and deported back to Nigeria considering the gravity of her actions.



3. Babalola Falemi(Sauce Kid) aka SINZU is a Nigerian rapper. In 2017 he was arrested and bagged a 2-year jail sentence for stealing $15,388 using stolen credit card numbers in Boise and Meridian. He has since been released after 2 years behind bars.

4. Obinwanne Okeke, Invictus Group CEO, who is popularly known as Invictus Obi, was arrested for conspiracy to commit fraud of over $12million at the Dulles International Airport while leaving the United States in August 2019.

