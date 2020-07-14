Thousands of WhatsApp users across the globe have reported that the instant messaging app has stopped working.

According to Independent UK, Nearly 15,000 people worldwide reported a problem with the social media service to the DownDetector website at around 9pm on Tuesday.

The vast majority said they were having trouble connecting to the app, with less than one in 10 reporting issues with receiving messages, and two percent struggling to log in.

Whatsapp currently tops the charts across social media platforms

More follows…

