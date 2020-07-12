British dancer and Instagram influencer Nicole Thea is dead. The popular dancer has died along with her unborn son Reign. The sad news was announced on the Instagram page of the popular dancer on Sunday afternoon.
The soon to be mum, who lived in London, was just weeks away from her due date.
It is unclear how both Nicole, 24, and her unborn son died.
A statement on her Instagram read: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.
View this post on Instagram
To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning. Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired. As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx
Shortly after 5pm today a video of Nicole bathing in a tub full of milk was posted to her Youtube account, with the comments section switched off. May her soul rest in peace.
HOT NOW
- “I found out I was pregnant on the day I gave birth” – Lady shares photo of her newborn baby
- Why I forgave Ned Nwoko for marrying my daughter – Regina Daniels’ father, Barrister Ojeogwu explains
- Why Hushpuppi may never go to Prison -All you need to know about his lawyer, Gal Pissetzky who has defended and freed the worst criminals
Discussion about this post