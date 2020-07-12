British dancer and Instagram influencer Nicole Thea is dead. The popular dancer has died along with her unborn son Reign. The sad news was announced on the Instagram page of the popular dancer on Sunday afternoon.

The soon to be mum, who lived in London, was just weeks away from her due date.

It is unclear how both Nicole, 24, and her unborn son died.

A statement on her Instagram read: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

Shortly after 5pm today a video of Nicole bathing in a tub full of milk was posted to her Youtube account, with the comments section switched off. May her soul rest in peace.

