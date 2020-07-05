An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) was reported to have committed suicide after stabbing his lover.

Homicide detectives of the Lagos State Police Command have commenced an investigation into an alleged attempted murder and suicide by a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) personnel, Emmanuel Mekuri, 47.

Mekuri, a resident of Araromi area of Morogbo allegedly stabbed himself to death after stabbing his live-in lover, Patricia Ogunshola, 37, on the right thigh.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 1 am in front of Ogunshola’s 13-year-old daughter.

The Nation reports that this incident is the second spousal homicide in two weeks on grounds of alleged infidelity.

Trouble was said to have started between the couple after Ogunshola accused her partner of infidelity.

The duo was said to have had an argument that degenerated into physical fighting around past midnight.

Although it was unclear which of them introduced a knife in the fight, The Nation gathered that Mekuri stabbed the woman on her thigh and aimed for her head but she fled the room.

Mekuri allegedly stabbed himself on the stomach such that his intestines came out and he died on the spot.

The teenager, said to be the man’s stepdaughter, was said to have raised alarm and attracted neighbors’ attention who called in the police.

Detectives were deployed to the scene immediately and a knife covered in blood was found.

