Actors Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman have welcomed their first child together.

The couple got married in November 2018. Suleiman shared the good news on his IG page this evening.

”And then we were three…thank you Father. Your word has indeed become flesh.” he wrote

Congrats to them!

Recall that the two tied the knot back in 2018 in a well attended celebrity wedding ceremony.

