Men of the Ebonyi State Police Command have rescued a middle-aged woman, identified as Mrs Ngozi Chukwuani who was chained to a pillar for ten hours by her husband, at their residence in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The abusive husband, identified as Uche, reportedly fled with the key of the padlock. According to Neighbours who spoke with Tribune Online, Uche hit his daughter’s head with the chain while she was trying to stop him from beating Mrs Chukwuani.

The Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on security and utility, the capital city, Mr. Nchekwube Saints Anakor, while condemning the husband’s action, said ;

“This evening (Tuesday) at no.1 Ike street, Mr Uche Chukwuani chained his wife to a pillar in their building and ran away with the key. Thanks to Ekeaba police whose timely response saved the situation

I had to send a welder who cut the chain. One question kept on coming to my mind, what did this woman do to warrant being chained like a dog by her own husband. Does whatever transpired warrant such dehumanization?

Always be careful in what you do for ignorance is no excuse in law. I am always on patrol till daybreak expecting to hear from you. The Neighborhood Watch is stationed in every part of the town protecting ur areas. Reach out to them for any challenges or call me.”