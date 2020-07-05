Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has gifted the sum of N1 million to nollywood actor, Chukwuka Jude after he recorded himself singing and ‘vibing’ to the singer’s hit song, ‘Mafo’.

The veteran actor who recorded the goofy video of himself and uploaded on his instagram page two days ago got the attention of Naira Marley who was impressed and decided to gift him the huge sum of money.

Naira took to his twitter page on Sunday evening to ask for anyone who can reach the actor as he owes him the sum of one million naira.

“I’ve got 1million Naira here for you sir.

Marlians help me find him”, he tweeted.

Watch the lovely video below:

