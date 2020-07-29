Nigerian top producer and Mavin label boss, Don Jazzy in a latest statement have dropped an advice for his numerous followers as well as fans.

Don Jazzy stressed that there is no matter how good a person is, someone somewhere will have something negative to say about them.

The Mavin Label boss wrote, “No matter how good you are, you are the villain in somebody’s narration of the movie. Good morning.”

No matter how good you are, you are the villain in somebody’s narration of the movie. Good morning. — ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN😉 (@DONJAZZY) July 29, 2020

A look at the statement shows its a Wednesday morning motivation to start with.

In another report, Don Jazzy has been greatly involved in the BBNaija reality TV show this season after he became an ambassador for Betway, which happens to be one of the sponsors of the show.

See also: #BBNaija: “I would have preferred Ozo as the HOH because he’s real” – Kaisha speaks (Video)