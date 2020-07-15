Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri in a recent statement via social media has thrown her weight behind Pastor Adeboye following his message to his wife, Folu, on her birthday.

Recall that Pastor Adeboye said ”no matter how educated or successful you are, your husband is your head and you must regard him as such at all times.”

Ruth Kadiri in her statement stressed that the respected man of God is not lying about man being the head. She advised women not to drag the position with the men.

She wrote, “Pastor Adeboye isn’t lying at all.The Bible clearly states that Man is the head and the woman should be submissive to him. Don’t drag the position with a man, he will respect you for that. No man wants to lose that position or be denied of it.”

Pastor Adeboye isn't lying at all.The Bible clearly states that Man is the head and the woman should be submissive to him. Don't drag the position with a man,he will respect you for that. No man wants to lose that position or be denied of it.#pastoradeboye #14juillet #facemask pic.twitter.com/bH0CYjyYle — Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@RealRuthKadiri) July 14, 2020

HOT NOW