Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Buchi took to his social media page to celebrate his daughter, Olachi’s graduation from the University. Olachi graduated with First Class Honours in Mass Communication (Advertising) from Babcock University.

The proud father took to his social media page to celebrate her feat.

‘Babcock University results are out, and my daughter, Olachi has made a beautiful First Class in Mass Comm (Advertising)! Praaaaise the Lord!!! ,he wrote.

