A popular Nigerian lady on Instagram known has Poshnicki has taken to her page to share details of an almost fatal-accident she was involved in.

According to Poshnicki whose real name is Abidemi Abiodun, her car is relatively new and although she cannot believe she’s alive, she does not know where to start from.

Sharing a video narrating her ordeal, she wrote ;

I can’t still believe am alive..😭😭😭😭 this car is not up to 2month ..it’s not up to 😪😪😪 I was crushed by this wicked big trailer 😰😰people came to help and stole my phone again in the process.. this word is really a wicked place 😭because I don’t know where to start from am in pain

See video below ;

