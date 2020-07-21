Nollywood actress and wife to Billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has given fans pictures of what she now looks like after giving birth to her first baby.
Regina Daniels had dropped snippets of how her labour was stress free in a previous video that she made.
Going by her latest pictures, it looks Regina Daniels must have one of those freak genes that makes her overcome childbirth like its nothing.
Then again, it could just be that she is of good age, which will prove the point that it is very helpful to bear children during youthful age.
HOT NOW
- Why I married Lateef Lawal despite his 5 wives and many kids – Liz Anjorin finally speaks up
- See photos of a pregnant woman with an abnormal baby bump that is going viral online -How many babies do you think she is carrying?
- Na man you be -Omotola Ekehinde applauds husband for flying private jet to the US to bring their children back home
Discussion about this post