Nollywood actress and wife to Billionaire, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels has given fans pictures of what she now looks like after giving birth to her first baby.

Regina Daniels had dropped snippets of how her labour was stress free in a previous video that she made.

Going by her latest pictures, it looks Regina Daniels must have one of those freak genes that makes her overcome childbirth like its nothing.

Then again, it could just be that she is of good age, which will prove the point that it is very helpful to bear children during youthful age.

