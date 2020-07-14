Everybody always loves to do it special but for a man to plan with SARS officers to arrest his girlfriend all in the name of a marriage proposal is on a whole new level.

A video circulating the social media space shows the moment some SARS officers tried to arrest a lady in the presence of her boyfriend.

However, there was a quick plot twist after the boyfriend got down on his knees during the staged arrest, and pulled out a ring.

The lady who was crying uncontrollably thinking she was getting arrested over nothing, suddenly let out a wide smile as she hugged her boyfriend tightly. As they hugged each other, the SARS officers and other eyewitnesses cheered them on by clapping their hands for them and screaming congratulations. Watch the video below;

