#BBNaija: Biggie is going on a week break from the show, sends the New Head of House, Kiddwaya, on a secret mission (Details)

After choosing Tolanibaj as his deputy HoH for the week, Biggie revealed to Kiddwaya that he has a secret mission for him.

Biggie revealed to Kiddwaya that he (a biggie) would be going for a vacation in the coming week and will require Kiddwaya to fill in the position as Big Brother for the week.

However, he has to achieve this secretly without the rest of the housemate knowing. Should he (Kiddwaya) be able to achieve this at the end of the week, there would be a reward for him — a reward which will only be revealed should he win the objective.

Biggie revealed to Kiddwaya that when he hears the sound of a phone ring, he has to report to the diary room as he has a call from Biggie.

The Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemates held the customary competition earlier this evening for the week’s Head of House and Kiddwaya emerged the 5th Head of house.

The game of chance was keenly contested but luck was on Kiddwaya’s side as he scored the highest points.

With Kidd’s win, and Tolani’s acceptance as Deputy HoH, they both will have access to the executive lounge and also gain immunity from this week’s eviction.