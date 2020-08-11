#BBNaija: Dorathy tells Lucy her reply to Brighto when he asked if he could join her in the shower (Video)

The big busty housemate of the BBNaija Lockdown has told fellow housemate Lucy how Brighto, the seemingly gentle guy in the house approached her to take a shower with her.

Dorathy Bachor no doubt, one of the most popular female housemates on the show and a favorite of the fans since her emergence in the Big Brother house has always stirred up conversations from viewers over her actions in the house.

The quite endowed lady who has done little to hide her ample bosoms area since she made it into the house, recently revealed Brighto’s intentions of wanting to take a shower with her and his “double agent lifestyle” in the house.

While talking about their new friendship with Lucy, Dorathy revealed that Brighto asked her if he could join her in the bathroom when she told them she was going to take her shower. Lucy seemed shocked with what she said as she says she never expected him to make such a request.

For the record, they did not shower together, however, Dorathy has intended to slow down things or probably withdraw herself from him because she sees him playing games with her and she has also realized her arch-rival, Nengi is close to Brighto.

