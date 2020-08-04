BBNaija: Fans celebrates the new Head of House, Ozo on his birthday as he turns 28 today.

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ fine boy and the newly appointed Head of house, Ozo, is being celebrated all-round social media as he clocks 28 years of age today.

The first class graduate clocks a new age today and his fans can’t keep calm about it.

r Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu, is a Consultant and entrepreneur from Imo State. One of his biggest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. this is why It is no wonder that when he is not busy consulting or managing his urban clothing line, you’ll find him analyzing sports, watching documentaries, and TV shows.

He emerged the first male and the third housemate to become the Head of House of this year’s BBNaija show and Ozo described the win as the perfect gift he could give himself.

His fans on social media also celebrated him, see some tweets below ;

My amiable HOH 😂, My buddy, and the one and only BBnaija 2020 UltimateLightSkin..😛 Happy birthday King Ozo 🍾🎂🍾🎂🍾 #BBNaijaLocdown pic.twitter.com/GZdbrKgWqF — Dorathy Bachor #BBNaija (@q_lymarh) August 4, 2020

To the Man Of The Moment, Here’s wishing the best man around a spectacular day.. I’m sending wishes for health and happiness to come your way today and everyday. @OfficialOzoBBN Happy Birthday Able HOH 🙌#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/cyWRp90Kps — Brighto 🛳️ (@Thebrighto) August 4, 2020

Once Again Happy birthday Senator Ozo ! An Intellectual guru Our future Senator /House of Reps in the Making !!! The future is bright for you my dear ..God is with you ..#bbnaija #HBDKingOZO ⭕⭕ pic.twitter.com/WIsC6UikZo — monica ⭕Z⭕🏹🌰 (@Munaluvz) August 4, 2020

Happy birthday head of house many more years to come are wish you good luck d woman den sugar — Ayodele Juliet Manley (@JulietManley) August 4, 2020