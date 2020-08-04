BBNaija: Fans celebrates the new Head of House, Ozo on his birthday as he turns 28 today.

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
0

Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ fine boy and the newly appointed Head of house, Ozo, is being celebrated all-round social media as he clocks 28 years of age today.

The first class graduate clocks a new age today and his fans can’t keep calm about it.

ozo

r Ozoemena “Ozo” Chukwu,  is a Consultant and entrepreneur from Imo State. One of his biggest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. this is why It is no wonder that when he is not busy consulting or managing his urban clothing line, you’ll find him analyzing sports, watching documentaries, and TV shows.

ozo

He emerged the first male and the third housemate to become the Head of House of this year’s BBNaija show and Ozo described the win as the perfect gift he could give himself.

ozo-birthday

His fans on social media also celebrated him, see some tweets below ;

