#BBNaija: “I saw you in my dream, you were marrying Kaisha” – Vee tells Brighto

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Vee has revealed to Brighto that she had a dream about, him getting married to Kaisha.

Brighto is known as the ‘Lockdown’ adviser to all relationships in the BBNaija house.

Vee on Friday morning told the male housemate that she dreamt he married Kaisha.

Vee: “I saw you in my dream, you were marrying Kaisha.” Brighto responding said: “God’s plan.” Recall that Kaisha was evicted last Sunday after she got the least votes from housemates. Before her eviction, she was a close friend with Brighto in the house.

However, while on stage with BBNaija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Kaisha hinted on a possible relationship with Neo after the reality show.