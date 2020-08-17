BBNaija: Kiddwaya chooses Tolanibaj as his Deputy Head Of House

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
Kiddwaya-Tolani

Following his emergence as this week’s Head of House after winning the challenge earlier this evening, billionaire kid, Kiddwaya has chosen housemate, Tolanibaj as his deputy House of House.

kiddwaya

The Big Brother Naija: Lockdown housemates held the customary competition earlier this evening for the week’s Head of House and Kiddwaya emerged the 5th Head of house.

The game of chance was keenly contested but luck was on Kiddwaya’s side as he scored the highest points.

With Kidd’s win, and Tolani’s acceptance as Deputy HoH, they both will have access to the executive lounge and also gain immunity from this week’s eviction.

The billionaire heir choose as his second choice as Nengi and his third as Vee — should all three of them choose not to be his Deputy, Kidd would have to walk alone during the week.

BBNTolanibaj

A new twist as earlier mentioned by Big Brother is that both the new Head of House and the Deputy are given the opportunity of allowing a guest each to the HoH lounge, however, either guest are not allowed to spend the night.

Kiddwaya is unable to pick his love interest, Erica as his Deputy as Biggie’s rule has it that being the previous HoH, she is not eligible to be picked as his Deputy.

It should be recalled that Kidd earlier disclosed to his romantic partner, Erica, and Tolanibaj that he’ll choose the latter should he become the week’s HoH. ICYMI

With the new development of Tolanibaj as Kidd’s deputy, viewers are eager to see what the week has in store…

