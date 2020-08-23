BBNaija: Video of Erica kissing Singer Minjin surfaces online

Housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, Erica has been seen with singer and songwriter, Minjin after a video of them kissing surface online .

Erica who has been trending on social media due to her relationship with billionaire son, Kiddwaya who is also at the show has got fans talking as she could be seen in the video having a romantic time with Minjin.

Some romantic comments from both of their pages have also been seen and fans will be eager to confirm how true their relationship is aftet her time at the show.

See the video of both stars having a romantic time below: