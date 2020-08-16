Breaking: Fans go crazy as Davido returns back to social media, shares his first post in months

Fans are going crazy as the popular Nigerian singer and Billionaire’s son David Adeleke a.k.a, Davido returns back to the social media scene.

The famous Nigerian singer made the decision to take a break from social media over two months ago.

On his last post in the month of June, Davido said that he had changed his contacts as it was time for him to put himself first and he will come back when he drops his forthcoming album ‘A Better Time’ scheduled for July which for a reason we don’t know is yet to be released.

He said:

“If u can’t reach me don’t reach me! I’ll contact u!! All my life I’ve put people before me… I think it’s time to actually live my life and take care of myself,” he wrote. He added, “I’ve changed my number! I needed some cleansing to do love y’all.”

Pls understand… see you when i drop ABT pic.twitter.com/ghdN3xJKbG — Davido (@davido) June 3, 2020

Since the singer and philanthropist took a social media hiatus, his fans started missing him so much that the hashtag #WeMissDavido is trended at number 1 on Nigerian Twitter at a point back in time.

Despite his so-called social media break, there have been times when some activities have been spotted on the social media accounts of the singer. You can check one of those times here.

But, a few hours ago, Davido made his first official appearance on social media and the post he shared has since then seen so much engagement from his fans who have been dying to see their favorite artist back on the social media space.

See his first post: