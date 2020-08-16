TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for BrightO…

Breaking: Fans go crazy as Davido returns back to social media, shares his first post in months

Social Media dramaEntertainment
By Habeeb Bello
davido back to social media

Fans are going crazy as the popular Nigerian singer and Billionaire’s son David Adeleke a.k.a, Davido returns back to the social media scene.

davido

The famous Nigerian singer made the decision to take a break from social media over two months ago.

READ ALSO

Aloma is no longer Davido’s PA, do business with him at your…

Davido spotted shooting video for a new song (Video)

On his last post in the month of June,  Davido said that he had changed his contacts as it was time for him to put himself first and he will come back when he drops his forthcoming album ‘A Better Time’ scheduled for July which for a reason we don’t know is yet to be released.

He said:

“If u can’t reach me don’t reach me! I’ll contact u!! All my life I’ve put people before me… I think it’s time to actually live my life and take care of myself,” he wrote.

He added, “I’ve changed my number! I needed some cleansing to do love y’all.”

Since the singer and philanthropist took a social media hiatus, his fans started missing him so much that the hashtag #WeMissDavido is trended at number 1 on Nigerian Twitter at a point back in time.

Despite his so-called social media break, there have been times when some activities have been spotted on the social media accounts of the singer. You can check one of those times here.

But, a few hours ago, Davido made his first official appearance on social media and the post he shared has since then seen so much engagement from his fans who have been dying to see their favorite artist back on the social media space.

See his first post:

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

BBNaija: Erica’s throwback photo sparks bleaching rumours

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Breaking: Fans go crazy as Davido returns back to social media, shares his first…

CAN react to the death sentence handed to a Kano muslim singer for blasphemy

Lady laments over Barcelona’s loss, says her Fiance used her bride price to…

I’ve been ill and in isolation — Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Churchill recounts how a power bike accident…

#BBNaija: Watch Ozo pleading to Nengi to let go of grudges with Kaisha (Video)

Kate Henshaw reveals why she doesn’t do giveaways like other celebrities

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply